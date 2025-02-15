Storm Packed With Snow, Ice, Rain, Gusty Winds Nears Northeast: Here's What's Coming

The system will arrive in the early afternoon on Saturday, Feb. 15, continuing through the overnight into Sunday, Feb. 16, according to the National Weather Service.

Precipitation will change to freezing rain late Saturday night and early Sunday morning before becoming all rain, except in northernmost areas, where a wintry mix will continue.

Areas where the most significant icing is predicted are shown in the darker shade of pink in the first image above.

AccuWeather meteorologists say 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected in northern New Jersey and Pennsylvania, throughout the Hudson Valley and in much of New England. Farther inland, between 4 to 6 inches is predicted.

Latest Snowfall Projections - See the second image above:

1 to 3 inches – Lightest shade of blue

3 to 6 inches – Medium shade of blue

6 to 12 inches – Darkest shade of blue

Note: Forecast totals may shift as the system develops.

After the storm arrives, winds will pick up with speeds between 20 to 30 mph. On Sunday, some areas will see gusts of between 50 to 60 mph.

"Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines," according to the National Weather Service. "Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles."

Rain will taper off to showers from south to north on Sunday.

The outlook for Presidents Day on Monday, Feb. 17, calls for cold temperatures and plenty of sunshine as a blast of Arctic air will bring frigid conditions, with another winter storm possible later in the week.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

