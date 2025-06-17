Scarleth Samaniego was gravely injured when a vehicle carrying eight people, mostly teens, overturned and struck a tree on Stone Highway in East Hampton late Sunday night, June 15, according to police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

An 18-year-old East Hampton woman was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital, where she is listed in serious but stable condition, as Daily Voice reported. Five others, all believed to be teens or young adults, were hospitalized with undisclosed injuries.

The driver, 18-year-old Luis Barrioneuevo-Fuertes, of Moriches, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, police said.

News of the tragedy spread just days before East Hampton High School’s graduation ceremony, scheduled for Friday, June 27 — a milestone Scarleth will never reach.

On Monday, June 16, the final day of classes, the school’s end-of-year barbecue and carnival proceeded as planned, in hopes of providing a sense of normalcy and healing, Principal Sara Smith said in a letter to parents.

“There are no words that can fully express the sorrow we feel for the family, friends, and all those impacted by this heartbreaking loss,” Smith said.

For students who needed quiet, the library was transformed into a space for grief and reflection, staffed by social workers and counselors.

Originally from Ecuador, Scarleth spent her final years in East Hampton, where she worked hard, studied even harder, and dreamed of a life dedicated to helping others, relatives said. Her ultimate goal was to serve in the Army and buy her mother a home.

“She was an amazing daughter, sister, granddaughter, cousin, niece, and friend. She touched so many lives of people around her,” her mother, Gabriela Samaniego, wrote on a GoFundMe campaign.

“She always thought that her courage and determination would help others. Her dream was to buy a house for her mother and be able to take care of and provide for her mother and brother what they deserved.”

The campaign had raised over $50,000 as of Tuesday, June 17. Those who wish to donate can do so via GoFundMe here.

“Whatever you can give, it all adds up,” her mother wrote. “Your kindness and support are greatly appreciated.”

