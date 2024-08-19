New Round Of Storms Now Moving Through After Parts Of Suffolk Saw Nearly A Foot Of Rainfall

A radar image of the region in the first image above shows storms moving from west to east just before 3:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19.

Six to 10 inches of rain fell in parts of the region on Sunday, Aug. 18, sometimes at 3.5 inches per hour, sparking dangerous flash flooding in parts of Connecticut and Long Island.

Ernesto's moisture didn't directly cause the flooding, but AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno mentioned that Ernesto indirectly contributed to the slow movement of the storms. Over 10 inches of rain were recorded in parts of Connecticut, and approximately 9 inches of rainfall was reported in Suffolk County. (Click on the second image above to view the areas — marked in orange — that received the most rainfall.)

In Connecticut, two women died after being swept away by floodwater in separate incidents in New Haven County on Sunday on Route 67 in Oxford. On Monday, they were identified as Ethelyn Joinerm, age 65, and Audrey Rostkowski, age 71, both of Oxford,

Monday's storm activity is expected to last through the middle of the evening.

As more comfortable air arrives, the stretch of unsettled weather will wrap up on Tuesday, Aug. 20. It will be partly sunny, with temperatures topping out in the low 70s.

Wednesday, Aug. 21, and Thursday, Aug. 22, will be bright and sunny days with high temperatures in the low to mid-70s.

