Here's Updated Timing For Brand-New Round Of Severe Storms To Hit Just Before July 4th

That's because severe weather revisit the Northeast on Thursday, July 3, after an earlier round of potent storms a couple of days ago.

The National Weather Service said in a statement released Thursday morning that, "There is potential for isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms, with damaging wind gusts, this afternoon into evening."

The most likely time frame for potent storms accompanying a cold front is from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., the National Weather Service says.

Gusts could be as high as 60 mph over a broad area from central New Jersey and Pennsylvania all the way up through New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, elsewhere in New England and into eastern Canada.

Damage to trees and power lines may occur, with some resulting power outages, the weather service notes.

Isolated instances of 1-inch hail and urban/poor drainage flooding are possible.

"Since humidity levels will be somewhat lower in the region, when compared to Monday and Tuesday, there will be less risk of flash flooding," AccuWeather said.

After the storms wind down by the middle of the evening Wednesday, there will be clearing overnight, leading to a bright, sunny and refreshing Independence Day with temperatures generally in the low 80s and comfortable humidity levels.

It will start a trend of dry days with plenty of sun and seasonable temperatures lasting through the weekend on Saturday, July 5, and Sunday, July 6.

Monday, July 7 will be mainly sunny and warm during the day before a chance of showers and thunderstorms at night continuing into Tuesday, July 8.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice East Hampton and receive free news updates.