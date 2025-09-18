Kyle Briand, of Montauk, was riding his bike on the night of Sunday, Aug. 10, when he was struck by a driver who fled the scene, his sister Amanda Corwin wrote on a GoFundMe page.

The cyclist was rushed by ambulance to Amagansett, where he was met by a medevac and flown to Stony Brook Hospital’s Trauma Center. He remains in the Intensive Care Unit.

Briand sustained a severe head injury, a broken arm, fractured orbital bone, concussion, stitches above his right eye, and extensive road rash. Doctors were still determining whether he would need surgery to repair his broken bones when the campaign was launched.

Corwin said the crash has left her brother facing a long and uncertain recovery.

“Kyle is an amazing person who would give you the shirt off his back,” she wrote. “He is funny, kind, creative, and compassionate… He is lucky to be alive.”

Briand works at Montauk Cycle Company alongside his brother Chris and is described by family as deeply passionate about bikes, cars, and his community.

His sister said it is “devastating to think that someone can hurt another person so terribly and just drive away as if that person’s life does not matter.” The driver has not yet been found.

The fundraiser was launched to help cover mounting medical expenses as Briand continues his ICU stay.

Corwin asked the community to rally around her brother: “Kyle can use all the support he can get right now and I know he appreciates it greatly.”

Those interested in donating can do so via GoFundMe here.

