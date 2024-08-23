Man Holed Up With Weapons Triggers Large Police Response At Montauk Home, Train Delays

The incident happened in Montauk, at a residence on Edgemere Road, on Friday morning, Aug. 23.

East Hampton Police said they were contacted at around 11:45 a.m. by Suffolk County DASH, a response team of licensed professionals who help individuals feeling overwhelmed by substance use, mental illness or other life stressors.

Relatives told police that a man inside the home was having a psychiatric emergency and was not responding to anyone. They confirmed there were several weapons in the house.

Multiple agencies responded to the residence, including East Hampton Town Police and New York State Police. Nearby roads were closed and homes were evacuated as officers repeatedly tried making contact with the man.

One incoming Long Island Rail Road train to Montauk Station was held back at Amagansett Station.

After several hours, the man contacted relatives and responded to police commands.

“The situation ended peacefully, with no injuries to any involved,” East Hampton Police said.

The man was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for evaluation.

