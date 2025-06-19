Major Hurricane Slams Mexico As Rare Early Season Storm

Hurricane Erick made landfall early Thursday, June 19, near the southwestern coast of Oaxaca as a Category 3 storm, unleashing destructive winds, storm surge, and torrential rainfall. It is the first major hurricane on record to strike Mexico during the month of June.

"Erick has been moving through an area with exceptionally warm ocean waters, plenty of moisture and very little disruptive wind shear," AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said. "Rapid intensification near coastal cities is a major concern this hurricane season. This is a trend we expect to see happen more often as water temperatures continue to increase."

Kiko was the earliest major hurricane on record to land in the eastern Pacific in August 1989.

Erick’s landfall brought maximum sustained winds topping 110 miles per hour.

Gusts near the core reached 130 mph, which is strong enough to cause structural damage, knock down trees, and trigger widespread power outages.

Rainfall totals across southern Oaxaca and southeastern Guerrero could reach 8 to 16 inches, with a localized maximum of 20 inches possible. Flash flooding and deadly mudslides remain a high risk.

A storm surge of 6 to 10 feet is expected near Puerto Escondido, with 1 to 3 feet likely along the coast from Acapulco to eastern Oaxaca. Communities around Acapulco remain especially vulnerable after Hurricane Otis struck the region in 2023.

Winds between 39 and 73 miles per hour will extend well inland across parts of Oaxaca and Guerrero as Erick tracks northwest.

Erick is the fifth tropical cyclone of the 2025 eastern Pacific season.

