Knife-Wielding Kidnapper Forces 3 Victims To Withdraw Crash From East Hampton ATM, Police Say

The incident began in East Hampton as the three male victims were parked in a car along Springs Fireplace Road near West Drive at around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3.

East Hampton Police said a man approached the vehicle and held a knife to the throat of one passenger and demanded money.

He then ordered the men to drive to a nearby business where they made an unsuccessful attempt to withdraw cash from an ATM.

Th group then drove to a Bank of America branch on Newtown Lane, where the victims withdrew $300 from an ATM, police said. The suspect then fled with the cash.

The victims, two adults and a minor from East Hampton, were all unharmed.

On Wednesday, Sept. 4, police spotted 34-year-old Darius Petty walking on Accabonac Road and attempted to arrest him. He reportedly fled on foot and was found a short time later, hiding inside an unoccupied vehicle.

Petty, who is homeless, was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, robbery, and attempted robbery, all felonies.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Town of East Hampton Police Department at 631-537-7575.

Click here to follow Daily Voice East Hampton and receive free news updates.