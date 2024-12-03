Fair 36°

Jeopardy! To Feature Contestant From Montauk

Clue: This multifaceted screenwriter, director, and restaurateur from Long Island will appear on the most popular quiz show in television history.

Montauk’s Stevie Ruiz on the set of Jeopardy!

Photo Credit: Facebook/Stevie McFly
If you answered “Who is Stevie Ruiz?” you’d be correct.

The Montauk resident will compete on an episode of Jeopardy! set to air Tuesday evening, Dec. 3.

Ruiz boasts an impressive resume that includes writing his first feature film when he was 16, according to his LinkedIn profile. He has also acted in plays and short films.

A graduate of Brooklyn’s Pratt Institute, where he obtained a master of fine arts in writing, Ruiz more recently wrote branded content for BuzzFeed and is the owner of Yotte’s, a Haitian cuisine popup restaurant located in Montauk.

Ruiz will compete against Canadian chef Luca Gerace and returning champion Evan Jones, a software designer from Seattle whose previous 1-day winnings totaled $17,199.

Jeopardy! airs weeknights at 7 p.m. on ABC 7. 

