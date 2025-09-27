Hurricane Humberto Rapidly Becomes Atlantic Monster, Packing 160 MPH Winds

While the storm is not expected to strike the United States directly, its ferocious strength is already being felt far and wide.

Late Saturday afternoon, Sept. 27, Humberto intensified at breakneck speed, becoming the sixth storm since 2022 to reach the highest hurricane classification.

The hurricane’s core sits far from the US coast, but dangerous swells are already impacting the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and Bermuda.

Authorities warn that the system will kick up hazardous rip currents along much of the US East Coast and possibly reach Atlantic Canada in the days ahead.

This historic storm marks the 44th time an Atlantic hurricane has reached Cat 5 intensity.

The National Hurricane Center says Humberto will remain a major hurricane for several days, curving away from the mainland but keeping coastal communities alert for indirect dangers.

Residents of Bermuda are especially urged to prepare for possible impacts, while rip current threats will persist for beaches from Florida to New England.

Forecasters urge anyone in affected areas to monitor updates and follow safety guidance as the situation evolves.

Meanwhile, attention is also shifting westward to a newly-formed tropical system near the Bahamas that is poised to become the next named storm of the Atlantic season.

Tropical Depression Nine emerged just north of eastern Cuba and is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Imelda as it tracks toward the Atlantic Coast.

The National Hurricane Center issued a Tropical Storm Watch for parts of Florida’s east coast, warning of rising winds, surf, and dangerous rip currents beginning Monday, Sept. 29.

Forecast models show the system sweeping across the central and northwestern Bahamas through the weekend before turning toward the Southeast US.

Imelda could approach hurricane strength as it nears the coast, bringing the risk of damaging winds, coastal surge, and heavy rain to communities from Florida to the Carolinas.

Soaking rainfall may trigger flash flooding and mudslides in the Bahamas, eastern Cuba, Hispaniola, and Jamaica through Sunday.

Heavy rain is likely to spread into Georgia, the Carolinas, and even parts of the southern Mid-Atlantic early next week. Urban, flash, and river flooding are all possible, and the storm’s exact track will determine how far inland the impacts reach.

If sustained winds reach thirty-nine miles per hour, the depression will officially become Imelda.

Forecasters caution that the storm could slow near the Southeast coast, prolonging the risk of flooding, storm surge, and gusty winds.

Residents along the Florida, Georgia, and Carolina coasts are urged to review hurricane plans, secure outdoor items, and stay tuned to official updates. Expect rough surf and dangerous rip currents to build well ahead of the storm.

