Here's Timing For System Packed With Scattered, Strong Storms, Damaging Winds

A slow-moving system will deliver separate rounds of scattered storms, some of which could be severe, with damaging winds and large hail.

There will be scattered rain showers and thunderstorms on Friday, May 16, with an increased likelihood on Saturday, May 17.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather
There will be scattered rain showers and thunderstorms on Friday, May 16, with an increased likelihood on Saturday, May 17, primarily in the afternoon into the evening.

However, the National Weather Service states that "confidence in timing and coverage" is uncertain.

"Despite the wet-sounding forecast moving forward in to this weekend, showers and thunderstorms may take up only a couple of hours of the day on average," according to AccuWeather.

There's good news for the second half of the weekend. After the system pushes out, it will be mostly sunny on Sunday, May 18 with seasonable temperatures.

Expect similar conditions on Monday, May 19, and Tuesday, May 20.

