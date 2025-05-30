New Update: Potent Storm Could Cause Flooding, Hazardous Travel Overnight

Isolated to scattered instances of flash flooding are possible Friday night, May 30 into Saturday, May 31, as intensifying low pressure passes through, the National Weather Service says.

"Urban and small stream flash flooding can occur with rises to follow on some of the rivers over the weekend," according to AccuWeather. "Motorists are advised to exercise caution on secondary roads and highways in the event of sudden high water.

After a break in precipitation in the late morning into the middle of the day on Saturday, May 31, a new round of rain will arrive later in the afternoon that will be accompanied by more thunderstorms.

Some of the storms could be severe.

Precipitation will wrap up Saturday night, and skies will clear overnight, leading to a refreshing and sunny day on Sunday, June 1.

A warming trend will then arrive to start the workweek on Monday, June 2, and Tuesday, June 3, with skies remaining dry.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice East Hampton and receive free news updates.