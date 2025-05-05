Here's How Much Rainfall To Expect From Stalling System Packed With Rain, Storms

Areas in the darkest shade of green in the first image above from AccuWeather could see between 4 and 8 inches through Wednesday, May 7. That covers northeastern Pennsylvania, parts of interior New York, western Connecticut, and western Massachusetts.

Surrounding areas in the next lighter shade are projected to see 2 to 4 inches during that time.

Areas in the lightest shade are expected to get 1 to 2 inches.

"The storm is expected to create a plume of moisture that extends across the mid-Atlantic region and into eastern New York and southern New England this week," AccuWeather says.

The strongest storms Monday, May 5 will be in the mid-Atlantic coastal areas from around 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Cinco de Mayo, the National Weather Service says.

But scattered storms are also possible farther north, where there will be rain at times, especially in the afternoon and evening, when the storm chance will be higher.

There will be more rounds of showers and scattered storms on Tuesday, May 6, with some of the storms producing heavy rainfall.

Precipitation will become less widespread starting Wednesday, but showers will remain possible at times through the end of the workweek.

