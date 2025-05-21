Here's How Much Rainfall To Expect From Potent Storm System On Track For Northeast

The storm will move through the mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Wednesday, May 21, and Thursday, May 22, causing temperatures to plummet to 10 to 20 degrees Fahrenheit below seasonal averages, the National Weather Service says.

A widespread 1 to 2 inches of precipitation is expected both days, and some spots could see 2 to 4 inches of rainfall. (See the first image above from AccuWeather.)

Mainly light to moderate rainfall is expected. Localized flooding is possible, but will not be widespread.

The heaviest rain is expected to arrive overnight on Wednesday evening continuing through Thursday night, with the potential for localized heavier downpours as the storm lingers.

It will remain cloudy with temperatures below normal on Friday, May 23, as the system pushes off.

There is some good news for Memorial Day weekend and the unofficial start of summer.

While there may still be areas of lingering showers in parts of the Northeast on Saturday, May 24, both Sunday, May 25, should be mostly sunny with temperatures rebounding into the 70s.

The current outlook for Memorial Day on Monday, May 26, calls for partly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures. There is a 50-50 chance of scattered showers during the day and again at night. (Click on the second image above.)

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice East Hampton and receive free news updates.