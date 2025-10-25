Rain Predicted As Melissa Moves North, First Thanksgiving Forecast Previews Snow

Now a tropical storm, it's expected to become a hurricane on Saturday, Oct. 25.

Heavy rain is now projected to impact major metro areas from Wednesday, Oct. 29, through Friday, Oct. 31, according to the NOAA National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center..

Cities including New York, Philadelphia, Newark, Boston, Hartford, Baltimore, Washington, DC,

Richmond, and Norfolk could see rainfall totals exceeding 1 inch due to Melissa, which could hit Category 4 status as soon as Sunday, Oct. 26.

Heavy precipitation is expected in New England on Halloween Day.

"While not likely, there is still a chance that Melissa could make landfall in the US," says AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter. "If this were to occur, it is most likely to be either in very far south Florida in the first half of next week or Maine late next week. The chance of Melissa making a US landfall is 10 percent.”

Residents and travelers in the Northeast should prepare for potential disruptions and monitor updates as the week progresses.

Thanksgiving Weather Outlook: Snow Possible In Northeast

Looking ahead to Thanksgiving, which falls on Thursday, Nov. 27, this year, the Farmers’ Almanac predicts unsettled weather for the Northeast during the holiday week.

Light snow is expected early in the week, followed by clearing skies just in time for Thanksgiving Day.

For those in the Southeast, quick weather changes are anticipated, with fair conditions giving way to rain before clearing again by Thanksgiving.

Whether you’re planning Halloween festivities or Thanksgiving travel, it’s shaping up to be a dynamic weather season across the region.

