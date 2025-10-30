Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Accepting Votes Now Through Saturday, November 15th
Fog/Mist 60°

SHARE

Dangerous Winds Up To 50 MPH Will Last Into Halloween As Storm Delivers Downpours, Flooding

A powerful system containing scattered severe thunderstorms is drenching the Northeast with heavy rain and gusty winds, causing localized flooding, and travel disruptions, including road closures, as October comes to a close.

Windy and wet conditions will continue Thursday night, Oct. 30, and winds will become stronger.

Windy and wet conditions will continue Thursday night, Oct. 30, and winds will become stronger.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather
There will be coastal hazards from Virginia to Maine on Thursday, Oct. 30, including gusty onshore winds, ares. of coastal flooding, rough surf, and beach erosion.

There will be coastal hazards from Virginia to Maine on Thursday, Oct. 30, including gusty onshore winds, ares. of coastal flooding, rough surf, and beach erosion.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Wind gusts will be as high as 50 mph on Halloween during the day and evening on Friday, Oct. 31.

Wind gusts will be as high as 50 mph on Halloween during the day and evening on Friday, Oct. 31.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

The National Weather Service says storm conditions will begin to wind down Thursday evening, Oct. 30, with rain and showers tapering off late in the night. 

But wind speeds will get stronger as they shift direction for Halloween on Friday, Oct. 31. 

Persistent onshore winds are expected to raise water levels and cause coastal erosion, with moderate-to-major coastal flooding forecast along the East Coast. 

“There will be consistent rain and wind on Thursday, Oct. 30 into Thursday evening," according to the National Weather Service.

Despite drenching downpours and dangerous winds, AccuWeather meteorologists say this storm is not considered a Nor’easter because has tracked well inland over the Appalachians, rather than hugging the coast. 

Gusts as high as 50 miles per hour will arrive Thursday evening, continuing throughout Halloween.

As of around 6 p.m. Thursday, there were just over 8,000 power outages in New York, around 7,500 in New Jersey, 6,000 in Pennsylvania, and 2,000 in Connecticut.

Winds will generally be from the east and southeast, but onshore flow will still create beach erosion from the Carolinas to New England. 

“It will be a stormy end to October in the eastern United States, and the drenching rain will be followed by a long-lasting burst of chilly air," AccuWeather reports. "Some snow may even fly over the northern mountains,” 

The wind’s effects on the water will lead to coastal flooding at high tide from Virginia to Maine. 

The combination of fallen leaves and wet conditions will make roads extra slick, and blocked storm drains could cause street flooding. 

Travelers should expect delays on highways and at airports from Washington, DC, to Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, New York City and Boston. 

The heaviest rain and strongest onshore winds will focus on New England Thursday night. In an extreme scenario, cold air could rush in as the storm moves over Atlantic Canada, bringing several inches of snow to higher terrain from northeastern New York to northern Maine and southeastern Quebec as early as Thursday night.

After the storm passes, much colder air will settle in. 

“The weather pattern for the second half of the week and into the weekend will bring the chilliest nights and coolest days for much of the Southeast states since early April and late March,” said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Houk.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice East Hampton and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE