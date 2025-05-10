Tropical Storm Could Form Before Hurricane Season Even Starts

In mid-May, a slowly rotating, expansive area of atmospheric disturbance may develop near Central America, affecting parts of the Caribbean and eastern Pacific, according to AccuWeather.

Known as the Central American Gyre, the system can occasionally set the stage for a tropical depression or storm to form.

"We're starting to get into that season where we need to kind of keep an eye out (in the Caribbean)," said AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva.

Tropical downpours may trigger localized flooding in Central America, Jamaica, Cuba, and other islands in the western Caribbean. Some of the moisture could also reach South Florida.

"We're coming out of the winter season, so we want people to start transitioning their mindset into tropical mode as we head to the end of May, because there could be something lurking down there in the middle to late portions of the month," DaSilva added.

