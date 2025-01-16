First Snowfall Projections For New Winter Storm: Up To Half-Foot Predicted In These Spots

A coating in some locations to as much as a few inches will extend from the southern Appalachians to the mid-Atlantic coast from Sunday afternoon, Jan. 19 into central and southeastern New England Sunday evening to early Monday, Jan. 20 on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

"This means there is the risk of snow-covered and slippery roads from parts of Interstate 77 in North Carolina to I-95 in New England for the latter part of the weekend," according to AccuWeather. "This includes the metro areas of Washington, DC, Baltimore, Philadelphia, New York City and Boston. Expect significant delays even if only a small amount of snow accumulates."

Several inches to up to a half-foot of snowfall is predicted for the areas in the darker shade of blue in the image above. Areas in the lighter shade should see 1 to 3 inches of accumulation.

On Friday, Jan. 17, skies will be clear at the end of the workweek, and temperatures will rise slightly, with highs generally reaching the upper 30s.

Overnight, it will become overcast, with mostly cloudy conditions expected throughout the day. This sets the stage for a system that may bring snow to parts of the Northeast and Midwest Saturday night, Jan. 18. (Refer to the second image above for more details.)

Sunday will start partly sunny before clouds increase as the storm system moves from the south to the north. At this time, it is too early to predict possible snowfall amounts.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice East Hampton and receive free news updates.