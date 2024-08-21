Fall-Like Feel Will Be Followed By Change In Weather Pattern: 5-Day Forecast

A stretch of cool, comfortable days will be followed by a return to more seasonable temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

The high will only be around 70 degrees on Wednesday, Aug. 21, after fall-like morning temperatures in the 50s.

Some areas will see the mercury as much as 20 degrees lower than the seasonal average.

Skies will be mostly sunny.

Overnight, temperatures could drop to the upper 40s in areas farthest north.

It will remain cool throughout the morning on Thursday, Aug. 22, before the high temperature climbs into the low 70s. There will be plenty of sun and blue skies.

The return to temperatures more typical for this time of year will start on Friday, Feb 23, as the mercury climbs to around or just above the 80-degree mark on another bright and sunny day.

It will stay dry during the weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid-80s on Saturday, Aug. 24, and Sunday, Aug. 25.

