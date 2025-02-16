Light Rain 36°

Complex Weekend Storm Will Be Followed By 60 MPH Wind Gusts That Could Knock Out Power

A complex winter storm with snow, ice, and rain will be followed by windy conditions with gusts up to 60 miles per hour, which may cause power outages. 

Wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour throughout the Northeast could lead to power outages Sunday night, Feb. 16, into early Tuesday, Feb. 18.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather
After the system moves off the coast on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 16, a surge of Arctic air will bring temperatures 10 to 25 degrees below normal starting on Presidents Day, Monday, Feb. 17

Windy conditions are expected to develop Sunday night, with dangerous gusts persisting through Tuessday, Feb. 18, according to the National Weather Service.

The strongest gusts will be across a wide part of the Northeast, shown in the darker shade of purple in the image above.

These frigid conditions will set the stage for the next potential winter storm, projected for Wednesday night, Feb. 19, into Thursday, Feb. 20.

According to AccuWeather, ‘Some of the harshest conditions of the winter will be felt in the upcoming five to seven days.’”

After the last wave of Arctic air, temperatures are expected to become more seasonable by the end of the month

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson added, "With the late February and March sun, many areas should feel significantly warmer following the persistent cold conditions from January into much of February."

