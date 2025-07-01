Cold Front Will Usher In Severe Storms With 60 MPH Winds, Downpours, Hail

The storms are expected to begin in the early afternoon and track east through the evening, potentially disrupting travel along the I-95 corridor.

Some areas could see wind gusts between 60 and 70 miles per hour that could cause power outages, along with drenching downpours and hail.

"Localized heavy rain/flash flooding and frequent lightning are also possible," according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters say the highest risks will hit areas shown in orange on the AccuWeather map, including downstate New York, New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Virginia.

"Flooding downpours, hail and damaging wind gusts will be the primary threats in any severe thunderstorm that erupts," according to AccuWeather meteorologist Peyton Simmers. "These thunderstorms can slow down the evening commute along parts of the I-95 corridor including in New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, DC."

Conditions should calm by late Tuesday night, with drier air settling in behind the front.

Wednesday, July 2, and Thursday, July 3, are expected to be mostly sunny with seasonable temperatures and lower humidity.

The outlook for Independence Day, Friday, July 4, calls for abundant sunshine, seasonable temps, and lower humidity than is typical this time of year.

Saturday, July 5, will likely bring more of the same: mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

