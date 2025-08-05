When a local asked where she could nab the best lobster roll in Montauk, dozens of replies came pouring in—but one spot stole the show.

Bennett Shellfish – tucked behind a home at 2 South Debusy Road – was the runaway favorite in a thread on the What’s Up Montauk Facebook group.

It’s not hard to see why. The family-run spot offers two lobster rolls for $38—a rare find in the Hamptons—and serves up daily, locally caught seafood, homemade clam pies, chowders, fish cakes, and even fresh-baked desserts.

Bennett Shellfish is run by 14th-generation bayman Clint Bennett Jr. and his partner Kim Esperian, who’s known for baking the clam pies that sell out nearly every day. The couple’s love for the craft is obvious—from ocean to oven, everything is made fresh on-site.

The business has deep roots. The Bennetts trace their lineage back to the 1600s, when their ancestors settled in East Hampton and began harvesting the bays and ocean. Today, Clint keeps those traditions alive while Kim runs the front of the shop and greets customers.

Finding the place feels like discovering a true local secret. There’s no flashy storefront—just a quiet house with a wishing well in the front yard and a small sign guiding you around the side. Walk toward the left of the house and you’ll find yourself at one of Montauk’s best-kept foodie secrets.

They’re open every day from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., but bring cash—no cards accepted. Find out more on its Facebook page.

