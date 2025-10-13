Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Alec Baldwin Slams Range Rover Into Tree On Montauk Highway In East Hampton: Reports

It's been a rough week for the Baldwins.

Alec Baldwin

 Photo Credit: AbhiSuryawanshi - Wikipedia
Cecilia Levine
First, Hilaria Hilaria was eliminated from "Dancing with the Stars." Then, Alec and Stephen got in a car crash.

According to the NY Post, Alec slammed his white Range Rover head-on into a tree on Montauk Highway with his brother, Stephen, on Monday, Oct. 13. There did not appear to be any injuries.

Alec, the co-chair of the Hamptons International Film Festival, is apparently in the area for the event, which ended today.

