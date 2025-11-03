Active Weather Week: Cold Front To Bring 30 MPH Gusts, Rain

The National Weather Service says the front will cross the Great Lakes and Northeast on Monday, Nov. 3, ushering in gusty winds and several rounds of rain and showers.

Winds could gust around 28 mph and higher during the afternoon and evening. Even with the clouds and rain, temperatures will be slightly warmer, with most areas reaching around 60 degrees.

"A weather pattern that will feature three to four passing storms is in the offing across the Great Lakes and Northeast this week," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham. "Across the Great Lakes and Northeast, the highly variable conditions this week brings reminder to the old saying, 'If you don’t like the weather, 'just wait a day.' "

The pattern will offer only brief breaks. By Tuesday, Nov. 4, clouds will clear for a short spell of dry weather thanks to high pressure, but the next storm is not far behind. Scattered showers and chilly winds will return on Wednesday, Nov. 5, into Thursday, Nov. 6.

As the next system moves through midweek, southern areas like Pennsylvania and New Jersey could see scattered showers, depending on how far south the jet stream dips.

Along the storm’s track, a mix of rain and even some snowflakes is possible, especially in the higher terrain of New England.

“Between Wednesday and Thursday as cold air spills southward, rain will likely switch over to snow across portions of Upstate New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine,” Buckingham said.

Heading toward the weekend, yet another storm will sweep in, bringing more blustery and damp conditions. Some northern spots could see more snowflakes than raindrops, especially where cooler air arrives first.

Forecasters warn that steady rain later in the week could lead to ponding on roads and possible travel delays. While the stormy pattern will not involve any landfalling tropical systems on the US East Coast, the region will remain unsettled and chilly.

