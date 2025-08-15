Juniors in East Greenbush opened in late May at 580 Columbia Turnpike, bringing a new neighborhood sports bar and grill to the Route 20 corridor.

It’s the fourth location for the popular Capital Region chain, which also has restaurants in Albany, Guilderland, and North Greenbush.

The eatery offers a menu stacked with soups, salads, bowls, wings, burgers, quesadillas, wraps, cheesesteaks, fish and chips, and both hot and cold sandwiches.

Popular picks, according to Yelp, include The Dirty Bird—buttermilk breaded chicken topped with coleslaw and signature Dirty Sauce on a fresh bun—along with the Buffalo Chicken Wrap, and the Grilled Chicken Melt.

One reviewer raved, “The spinach artichoke dip could be the best I’ve ever had.” Another praised the fish and chips, noting the portions were “large and generous.” Sweet potato waffle fries, hot honey chicken mac, and a rotating selection of beers on tap are also winning fans.

Located in a new mixed-use development, the restaurant sits directly below apartments, making it an easy stroll for residents looking for dinner and a drink without leaving the block.

The atmosphere blends the energy of a sports bar with the comfort of a neighborhood hangout, perfect for watching the game or catching up with friends.

One guest summed it up simply: “Welcome to East Greenbush! Food was great, big portions, and the staff was great!”

Juniors is open daily. Find out more on its website.

