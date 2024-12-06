East Greenbush Tow Company Owner Charged With Stealing Cars From Parking Lots: AG Says

John F. Rivers, age 43, of East Greenbush, was charged on Friday, Dec. 6, for using his towing company, Rivers Asset Recovery, to steal and sell vehicles towed from parking lots across the Capital Region, said New York Attorney General Letitia James.

James said an investigation by the Attorney General's Office and the New York State Police revealed that Rivers used his contracts with local businesses to monitor parking lots and tow vehicles. Later, he illegally sold vehicles, which he towed to scrapyards or used car dealers.

Rivers was charged with multiple felonies for stealing 17 vehicles worth a combined $230,000 over nearly two years, including grand larceny and scheme to defraud.

Towing companies must notify the owner of the towed vehicle within five days and hold a car for 30 days before claiming its title. However, Rivers sometimes sold vehicles he towed within days of towing them without notifying the vehicle’s rightful owner.

Rivers serviced parking lots, including a Walmart in Latham, a Hannaford in Albany, and a Home Depot in Rensselaer. Of the 17 vehicles Rivers stole, 12 were sold to used car dealers, and five were sold to scrapyards.

In some cases, when the owners of vehicles that Rivers stole tried to recover their cars, Rivers either ignored their requests or demanded $1,000 for every day he held the car.

Rivers faces a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

