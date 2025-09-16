State Police Sergeant Killed In Taconic Parkway Crash In East Fishkill: Was Station Commander

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 16, near mile marker 36.1 southbound in East Fishkill, according to New York State Police.

Investigators said a 2025 Ducati motorcycle was heading south when its rider lost control. The rider, identified as Sergeant Nigel K. Barnett, 49, of Poughkeepsie, was ejected and struck the guardrail on the western shoulder.

Despite immediate life-saving efforts, Barnett was pronounced dead at the scene.

Barnett was a 19-year veteran of the New York State Police and most recently served as Station Commander at State Police Cortlandt in Troop K.

The crash caused the southbound lanes of the Taconic Parkway to close until 10:50 a.m. Traffic was diverted on Route 52 during the closure.

The crash remains under investigation, police said. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

