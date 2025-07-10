Over 1K Grams Of Fentanyl Seized In Taconic Traffic Stop In East Fishkill: Police

The stop happened around 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, July 9, in the town of East Fishkill, New York State Police said on Thursday, July 10.

There, troopers pulled over a Toyota Camry traveling northbound for multiple traffic violations. The driver, identified as Carmelo Arroyo Miranda, age 36, of the Bronx, was the only person in the vehicle, according to authorities.

A narcotics detection K-9 named Vinn was deployed and alerted to the presence of illegal drugs, prompting a search of the vehicle.

Inside, police said they found a compressed rectangular package containing around 1,095.8 grams of fentanyl, along with a pill bottle containing numerous glassine envelopes filled with a gray powder consistent with narcotics.

Miranda was arraigned in East Fishkill Town Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail.

