Over 1K Grams Of Fentanyl Seized In Taconic Traffic Stop In East Fishkill: Police

A Bronx man was arrested in Dutchess County after troopers allegedly found more than a kilogram of fentanyl during a routine traffic stop on the Taconic State Parkway, authorities said.

Police released an image of the fentanyl package allegedly found during the traffic stop in East Fishkill, discovered with the help of K-9 Vinn (right). 

 Photo Credit: New York State Police
Ben Crnic
The stop happened around 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, July 9, in the town of East Fishkill, New York State Police said on Thursday, July 10. 

There, troopers pulled over a Toyota Camry traveling northbound for multiple traffic violations. The driver, identified as Carmelo Arroyo Miranda, age 36, of the Bronx, was the only person in the vehicle, according to authorities. 

A narcotics detection K-9 named Vinn was deployed and alerted to the presence of illegal drugs, prompting a search of the vehicle. 

Inside, police said they found a compressed rectangular package containing around 1,095.8 grams of fentanyl, along with a pill bottle containing numerous glassine envelopes filled with a gray powder consistent with narcotics. 

Miranda was arraigned in East Fishkill Town Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail.

