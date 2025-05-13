Fair 73°

SHARE

Man Found With Blue Fentanyl Pills, Ecstasy On Taconic In East Fishkill: Nysp

A traffic stop on the Taconic State Parkway in Dutchess County turned into a major drug bust after a man was found with more than 100 grams of MDMA and blue fentanyl, police said.

Police released an image of the MDMA and blue fentanyl allegedly found during the traffic stop. 

Police released an image of the MDMA and blue fentanyl allegedly found during the traffic stop. 

 Photo Credit: New York State Police
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The stop happened on Monday, May 12, when troopers stopped a 2000 Honda traveling northbound in East Fishkill for traffic violations, New York State Police announced. 

The driver, identified as Anyelo L. Santiago, age 37, of Manhattan, was the only one in the vehicle, according to authorities. 

During a consent search and vehicle inventory, troopers said they found around 111 grams of MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, and about 66 grams of blue fentanyl pills. After this, Santiago was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance. 

He was arraigned in East Fishkill Town Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail without bail.

to follow Daily Voice East Fishkill and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE