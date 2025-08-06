Fair 75°

SHARE

Man Caught With Over 500 Grams Of Cocaine On Taconic Parkway In East Fishkill: Police

A traffic stop in Dutchess County led to the arrest of a Long Island man after police said they discovered more than a pound of cocaine in his vehicle.

Around 566 grams of cocaine were found inside the Toyota, police said. 

Around 566 grams of cocaine were found inside the Toyota, police said. 

 Photo Credit: New York State Police
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The arrest happened at around 3 p.m. on Monday, August 4, when troopers pulled over a 2024 Toyota traveling northbound on the Taconic State Parkway in the Town of East Fishkill for vehicle and traffic violations, New York State Police said in an announcement on Tuesday, Aug. 5. 

The driver, identified as Clinton P. Moody, age 46, of Hempstead in Nassau County, was the only one inside the vehicle, police said.

During the stop, State Police K9 Vinn conducted an exterior sniff of the vehicle and alerted officers to the presence of narcotics. A probable cause search followed, which led to the discovery of around 566 grams of cocaine, according to authorities.

Moody was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell. 

He was arraigned in the Town of Stanford Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Friday, August 8 at 5 p.m. in East Fishkill Town Court. 

to follow Daily Voice East Fishkill and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE