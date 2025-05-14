Hundreds Of Fentanyl Bags, Crack Seized In Taconic Parkway Drug Bust In East Fishkill: Police

The stop happened on Wednesday, May 14, in East Fishkill, when troopers pulled over a 2021 Jeep traveling northbound on the parkway for multiple traffic violations, New York State Police said.

The vehicle’s occupants were identified as Julio C. Tejada, age 41, and Michael Barnes, age 45, both residents of New York City.

During the stop, troopers had K-9 Vinn conduct a sniff of the car, who gave a positive alert indicating that narcotics were possibly inside the vehicle.

A probable cause search then led to the seizure of a large quantity of drugs, police said, adding that among the items recovered were approximately 47 grams of crack cocaine, 14.6 grams of powdered cocaine, nearly 180 glassine envelopes of fentanyl, and 2.6 grams of fentanyl in pill form.

Following the discovery, Tejada and Barnes were arrested and charged with multiple drug offenses.

Both men were arraigned in East Fishkill Town Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail without bail.

