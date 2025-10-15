Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Hopewell Junction's Country Kids Popcorn Shop To Close

A popular Dutchess County popcorn shop is closing its doors, the owner announced in an emotional message to customers.

Country Kids Popcorn Shop at 2593 Route 52 in Hopewell Junction will be closing. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Ben Crnic
Country Kids Popcorn, located at 2593 Route 52 in Hopewell Junction, will close after Wednesday, Oct. 15, according to a post shared on the business’s Facebook page Tuesday night, Oct. 14.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that Country Kids Popcorn will be closing due to an ongoing personal issue," the post read, going on to say, "We cannot thank our staff and our customers enough for all of the love and support over the years! We have made so many friends and our popcorn family and I will miss you all." 

The shop will be open one final time on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the post said. 

The owner added that the business is for sale and encouraged anyone interested to reach out directly. 

The business is known for its unique flavored popcorn, popped every day. Current flavors include caramel apple pie spice, pumpkin pie spice, and birthday cake — but you'll have to stop by on Wednesday to try them out. 

