Mostly Cloudy 75°

SHARE

Fiery I-84 Crash, Police Chase In East Fishkill Caused School Lockout: Man Charged, Cops Say

Authorities say they’ve arrested the driver who fled a fiery crash on I-84 in Dutchess County that triggered a lockdown at a nearby high school. 

The crash happened on I-84 East in East Fishkill near the Lime Kiln Road exit, leading to a lockout at the nearby John Jay High School. 

The crash happened on I-84 East in East Fishkill near the Lime Kiln Road exit, leading to a lockout at the nearby John Jay High School. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The incident began around 1:15 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 15, when Putnam County deputies were alerted to be on the lookout for a vehicle connected to a theft in Westchester, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office said in an update on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 16. 

A deputy spotted the car heading north on Route 9 in Philipstown and stopped it near Indian Brook Road. Deputies said the driver initially stopped but then sped off, sparking a pursuit north into Fishkill and east onto I-84.  

Moments later, the vehicle veered off the roadway and burst into flames near the Lime Kiln Road exit in East Fishkill. Two passengers were apprehended at the scene, but the driver fled into the woods, prompting a large police response that included the New York State Police, East Fishkill Police, and Fishkill Police, the Sheriff's Office said.

As Daily Voice reported Monday, the search led to a lockout at John Jay High School in East Fishkill, delaying dismissal until police cleared the area. 

By around 4:30 p.m., authorities located the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Brandon C. Waller of Brooklyn, and took him into custody. 

Waller is charged with reckless endangerment, criminal impersonation, obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest, unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, and reckless driving. 

He also received numerous traffic tickets. Waller was issued an appearance ticket and will appear in Philipstown Town Court at a later date.

No charges were filed against the two passengers, the Sheriff’s Office said. 

to follow Daily Voice East Fishkill and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE