Drunk Driver Caught With 12-Year-Old In Car On Taconic Parkway In East Fishkill: Nysp

The arrest followed a traffic stop at around 10:42 p.m. on Friday, July 11, when a trooper pulled over a Ford traveling northbound on the parkway in East Fishkill for multiple traffic violations, New York State Police announced on Monday, July 14.

The driver, identified as Preston J. Kellner, age 54, of Pleasant Valley, showed signs of intoxication and failed field sobriety tests at the scene, troopers said.

Police also said they found that a 12-year-old child was in the vehicle with him at the time of the stop. Kellner was soon taken into custody and transported to police barracks, where he refused to submit to a chemical breath test, police said.

The child was safely released to a sober third party.

Kellner was charged with aggravated DWI with a child passenger as well as vehicle and traffic violations.

He was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in East Fishkill Town Court on Wednesday, August 6 at 5:00 p.m.

