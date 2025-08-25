Alert Issued For Missing Boy, 15, In East Fishkill

Ricky Guerrero, age 15, was last seen between 10:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. in the area of Weitz Road in Hopewell Junction, the East Fishkill Police Department announced on Sunday evening.

Guerrero is described as 5-foot-6 and 120 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray pants, and light blue sneakers.

Authorities released a photo of Guerrero and are urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact the East Fishkill Police Department at 845-221-2111.

