Alert Issued For Missing Boy, 15, In East Fishkill

Police in Dutchess County are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager last seen Sunday morning, Aug. 24. 

Ricky Guerrero, age 15. 

 Photo Credit: East Fishkill Police Department
Ben Crnic
Ricky Guerrero, age 15, was last seen between 10:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. in the area of Weitz Road in Hopewell Junction, the East Fishkill Police Department announced on Sunday evening. 

Guerrero is described as 5-foot-6 and 120 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray pants, and light blue sneakers. 

Authorities released a photo of Guerrero and are urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact the East Fishkill Police Department at 845-221-2111. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

