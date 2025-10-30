The incident happened around 1:20 a.m. on Nov. 29, 2024, near Mariaville Road in Princetown, according to New York State Police.

A tow truck operator was called to help 29-year-old Dominique Kenyatta of Slingerlands after her vehicle went off the road. Kenyatta’s acquaintance, 27-year-old Ahzir Turner of Schenectady, drove separately to the scene.

After the tow operator pulled the vehicle back onto the roadway and was paid the agreed-upon fee, Kenyatta and Turner allegedly began arguing with the victim over the cost. During the dispute, Turner struck and injured the tow operator, police said. The pair then allegedly tried to restrain the victim and steal his wallet.

Nearly a year would go by before Turner was arrested during a traffic stop in Rotterdam on Wednesday, Oct. 22, with assistance from the Rotterdam Police Department. He was transported to the Schenectady County jail to await arraignment.

Kenyatta surrendered to police on Wednesday, Oct. 29, at the State Police facility in Princetown, where she was arrested and arraigned in Princetown Town Court. She was released under the supervision of the Schenectady County Probation Department.

Both face charges of attempted robbery in the second degree. Turner is also charged with third-degree assault.

