Schenectady County eatery Tarassa’s Italian-American Cuisine in Duanesburg held its grand opening on Monday, Jan. 13.

Under the direction of owners Wendy Cookingham and Doug DeMarco – who also operates DeMarco’s Pizza in Scotia – the restaurant serves over a half dozen specialty pies, including margarita, Buffalo chicken, and chicken bacon ranch. Customers can also purchase by the slice.

Pasta lovers will find in-house made meatballs and sausage, while fans of finger foods can enjoy chicken wings, calzones, and stuffed bread. Cold and hot subs, wraps, burgers, and fresh salads round out the offerings.

In the short span since launch day, Tarassa’s has garnered a 4.5 out of 5 on Yelp, where one satisfied diner raved after enjoying an eight-slice barbecue chicken with jalapeños.

“I have got to say it is the best I've ever had,” reads the review on Yelp. “You could taste the grilled chicken and the barbecue sauce and jalapeños were in perfect combination. This place is amazing.”

Tarassa’s Italian-American Cuisine is located at 5055 Western Turnpike in Duanesburg. Find out more on its website.

