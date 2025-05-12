Gina Luby, 53, was arrested at her Schenectady home on Tuesday, May 6, following a months-long investigation by New York State Police, the agency revealed Monday, May 12.

Troopers began investigating in February when a Duanesburg business filed a complaint reporting significant financial discrepancies.

Investigators determined that Luby, who had worked in the company’s accounting department since 2020, began overpaying herself without authorization beginning in January 2022, police said. Authorities did not name the business.

The alleged thefts occurred over the course of two years and totaled more than $50,000 by the end of 2023.

Luby was arrested on suspicion of grand larceny in the second degree, a felony.

