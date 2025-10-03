The wreck happened on Route 20 in Duanesburg, near the intersection with McGuire School Road, around 11:40 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 2, according to New York State Police.

A preliminary investigation found that a 2007 BMW sedan was heading south on McGuire School Road when it failed to stop at the intersection and turned left onto Route 20. The BMW collided with a westbound 2014 Dodge Caravan, police said.

The driver of the Dodge was taken to Ellis Hospital, where they later died from their injuries. Their identity was being withheld until family members were notified.

The driver and two passengers in the BMW, as well as a passenger in the Dodge, were all taken to Albany Medical Center. Their conditions have not yet been released.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.

