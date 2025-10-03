Driver Killed When BMW Fails To Stop, Collides With Dodge Caravan In Duanesburg: Nysp

A 2007 BMW sedan was traveling south on McGuire School Road and failed to make a complete stop while turning left onto State Route 20, colliding with a westbound 2014 Dodge Caravan at the intersection, according to the preliminary investigation on Thursday, Oct. 2, at 11:39 a.m., troopers explained.

The Dodge driver was taken to Ellis Hospital where they died from their injuries, and their identity is being withheld pending family notification, police said.

The BMW’s driver and two passengers, along with a passenger in the Dodge, were taken to Albany Medical Center, and their conditions were not immediately available, investigators said.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to NYSP Troop G Public Information Officer Trooper Stephanie O’Neil.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Duanesburg-Delanson and receive free news updates.