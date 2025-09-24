Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Accepting Nominations Now Through Wednesday, October 1st
Overcast 71°

SHARE

Two Women Arrested At Dix Hills Massage Parlor Open Just Over A Year: Police

Two women were arrested during a raid at a Dix Hills massage parlor that has been open just over a year, Suffolk County police announced on Wednesday, Sept. 24.

A massage

A massage

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/THLT LCX @thlt_lcx
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Officers with the Second Precinct Crime Section, working alongside the Town of Huntington Fire Marshal and Ordinance Inspectors, investigated Jin Gui Spa, located at 15 East Deer Park Road, Suite #7, in response to a community complaint, police said.

Yiqiong Luo, 53, and Ailing Guo, 53, both of Flushing, were charged with felony Unauthorized Practice of a Profession, according to police.

Town inspectors issued multiple violations at the business, and officials said their investigation remains ongoing.

According to public records, Jin Gui Spa Inc. was incorporated on May 13, 2024, under the New York Department of State.

to follow Daily Voice Dix Hills-Melville and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE