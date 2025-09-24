Two Women Arrested At Dix Hills Massage Parlor Open Just Over A Year: Police

Officers with the Second Precinct Crime Section, working alongside the Town of Huntington Fire Marshal and Ordinance Inspectors, investigated Jin Gui Spa, located at 15 East Deer Park Road, Suite #7, in response to a community complaint, police said.

Yiqiong Luo, 53, and Ailing Guo, 53, both of Flushing, were charged with felony Unauthorized Practice of a Profession, according to police.

Town inspectors issued multiple violations at the business, and officials said their investigation remains ongoing.

According to public records, Jin Gui Spa Inc. was incorporated on May 13, 2024, under the New York Department of State.

