Tony Ream, 33, of Greenville, South Carolina, was arraigned on wire fraud and money laundering charges in Central Islip federal court on Friday, May 30.

During his time as a credit supervisor for a Melville-based medical and dental supply company, Ream used his position to secretly divert corporate funds into a personal bank account he controlled, prosecutors alleged.

As supervisor, he had authority to process customer refunds — a role he allegedly exploited by issuing phony disbursements from legitimate customer accounts into his own.

Over the course of four years, beginning in 2020, Ream allegedly initiated and approved more than $1.6 million in fake customer refunds, funneling the money to himself with the help of unsuspecting subordinates, according to investigators.

To hide the fraud, Ream directed employees he supervised to help initiate refunds, which he would later approve and reroute to his personal account, prosecutors said.

The scheme, according to the indictment, included:

Hundreds of thousands of dollars spent on a failed restaurant venture in South Carolina

Tens of thousands on international luxury travel

And a sizable portion of the funds used to pay for his wedding

“Ream is a thief who abused his authority and betrayed his employer to fund his lifestyle,” said US Attorney Joseph Nocella Jr.

If convicted, Ream faces up to 20 years in federal prison. The government is also seeking the forfeiture of any assets traceable to the alleged crimes.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dix Hills-Melville and receive free news updates.