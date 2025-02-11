Timothy Murray, 64, of Mastic, was behind the wheel of a 2016 Freightliner tractor-trailer when he veered off the westbound LIE near Exit 50 in Dix Hills, smashing into the guardrail around 7:48 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 10, police said.

The crash took out several hundred feet of guardrail and knocked down two streetlamps. Another driver hit the debris and was left stranded on the highway, authorities said.

Two westbound lanes were closed for over six hours while crews cleared the wreckage, cleaned up motor oil, and responded to the 50-gallon diesel spill. The Suffolk County Motor Carrier Safety Section conducted a post-crash inspection, and NYDEC Hazmat Spill Response teams were deployed, police said.

Murray was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. He was held overnight at the Third Precinct and is set for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

