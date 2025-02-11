Fair 27°

SHARE

Timothy Murray Charged With DWI After LIE Crash, Fuel Spill

A trucker was allegedly driving drunk when he crashed his tractor-trailer, taking down streetlamps and spilling diesel fuel across the Long Island Expressway, Suffolk County police announced on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

The tractor-trailer crash near Exit 50 on LIE. 

The tractor-trailer crash near Exit 50 on LIE. 

 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police
A Suffolk County Police vehicle

A Suffolk County Police vehicle

 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Timothy Murray, 64, of Mastic, was behind the wheel of a 2016 Freightliner tractor-trailer when he veered off the westbound LIE near Exit 50 in Dix Hills, smashing into the guardrail around 7:48 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 10, police said.

The crash took out several hundred feet of guardrail and knocked down two streetlamps. Another driver hit the debris and was left stranded on the highway, authorities said.

Two westbound lanes were closed for over six hours while crews cleared the wreckage, cleaned up motor oil, and responded to the 50-gallon diesel spill. The Suffolk County Motor Carrier Safety Section conducted a post-crash inspection, and NYDEC Hazmat Spill Response teams were deployed, police said.

Murray was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. He was held overnight at the Third Precinct and is set for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

to follow Daily Voice Dix Hills-Melville and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE