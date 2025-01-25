Probation officers conducting a check at 21 Chateau Drive on Friday, Jan. 24, discovered illegal weapons and requested assistance from Suffolk County Police around 6:30 p.m., according to the department.

Officers from the Second Precinct and Second Squad detectives responded, uncovering a cache of firearms and equipment, police said. Among the items seized were three assault rifles, two rifles, a level three body armor vest, and plastic molds used for manufacturing ghost guns. Investigators also recovered three large-capacity magazines and a significant amount of ammunition, authorities said.

Robert Ehlich, 41, was arrested at 8:19 p.m. and charged with seven counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, and unlawful purchase of body armor, according to police.

He was held overnight at the Third Precinct and was set for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday, Jan. 25.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

