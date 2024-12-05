Reward Offered 2 Years After Melville Father Killed In Hit-Run Crash On Long Island Expressway

Robert Twiford, age 61, of Melville, died Dec. 5, 2022, after being struck on the off-ramp of eastbound I-495 at exit 60 in Ronkonkoma.

Suffolk County Police said Twiford was lying in the roadway at around 8 p.m when he was struck by at least one vehicle, which fled the scene.

He was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital where he died from his injuries.

A short time later, surveillance video captured the suspect pulling over on Garrity Avenue in Ronkonkoma and examining his vehicle with a flashlight.

Detectives described the vehicle as a light-colored, possibly gray 2015 to 2018 Ford Focus hatchback.

Watch video of the suspect vehicle here.

Twiford leaves behind a wife and three children.

Relatives remembered the Lindenhurst native as a “caring, loving, compassionate, and often goofy” man and a “die-hard Yankees, Giants, and Rangers fan.”

“Bob was a hard-working man who worked tirelessly to support his family every day without complaint,” his niece Melissa McQuade said on a GoFundMe campaign.

“His unexpected and shocking passing has left a huge hole in the hearts of all who knew him, especially his devastated wife, children and grandchild.”

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted on the organization's website or by calling 1-800-220-TIPS. All callers will be anonymous.

