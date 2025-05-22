Overcast 51°

SHARE

Repeat Raid: Women Busted On Prostitution, Felony Charges At Melville Spa Targeted In 2023

For the second time in just over two years, Suffolk County Police raided a Melville massage parlor following community complaints—this time arresting two women on prostitution and felony charges.

Lucky 8 Foot Spa, now Day Sunshine Spa, located at&nbsp;704 Walt Whitman Road.

Lucky 8 Foot Spa, now Day Sunshine Spa, located at 704 Walt Whitman Road.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Qiulan Fang, 43, and Pan Pan Yang, 37, both of Flushing, were charged after officers from the Second Precinct Crime Section executed a raid at Day Sunshine Spa, located at 704 Walt Whitman Road, on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, police said.

The same address was raided in April 2023 under a different business name—Lucky 8 Foot Spa—where another Flushing woman, Rui Liu, was arrested on nearly identical charges, including prostitution and unauthorized practice of a profession.

In the most recent operation, Fang was charged with:

  • Felony Unauthorized Practice of a Profession.
  • Misdemeanor Prostitution.
  • Misdemeanor Criminal Nuisance in the Second Degree.

Yang was charged with:

  • Felony Unauthorized Practice of a Profession.
  • Misdemeanor Prostitution.

Both women were issued Desk Appearance Tickets and are scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.

Town of Huntington officials also issued multiple violations to the business, police said.

to follow Daily Voice Dix Hills-Melville and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE