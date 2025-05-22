Repeat Raid: Women Busted On Prostitution, Felony Charges At Melville Spa Targeted In 2023

Qiulan Fang, 43, and Pan Pan Yang, 37, both of Flushing, were charged after officers from the Second Precinct Crime Section executed a raid at Day Sunshine Spa, located at 704 Walt Whitman Road, on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, police said.

The same address was raided in April 2023 under a different business name—Lucky 8 Foot Spa—where another Flushing woman, Rui Liu, was arrested on nearly identical charges, including prostitution and unauthorized practice of a profession.

In the most recent operation, Fang was charged with:

Felony Unauthorized Practice of a Profession.

Misdemeanor Prostitution.

Misdemeanor Criminal Nuisance in the Second Degree.

Yang was charged with:

Felony Unauthorized Practice of a Profession.

Misdemeanor Prostitution.

Both women were issued Desk Appearance Tickets and are scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.

Town of Huntington officials also issued multiple violations to the business, police said.

