Queens Man Caught Racing At 125 MPH On Long Island Expressway In Melville: Police

An Audi driver was caught racing at 125 mph on the Long Island Expressway in Melville late Friday, April 18, Suffolk County Police announced on Saturday, April 19.

The 2018 Audi S5 being towed from the LIE

 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Khadim Ndoye, 27, of Queens, was cited after officers with the Street Takeover Task Force spotted his 2018 Audi S5 racing a 2018 BMW westbound near Exit 49 around 11:50 p.m., according to police.

Ndoye was pulled over, cited for an unlawful speed contest and multiple traffic violations, and had his vehicle impounded, the department stated.

He is scheduled for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on Thursday, May 8.

