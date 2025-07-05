Pedestrian Seriously Injured In Melville Hit-And-Run: Police

Nadil Ceka, 58, was standing on the shoulder of southbound Bagatelle Road, just south of Dix Woods Drive, while checking on a disabled vehicle around 1:10 p.m. when he was hit by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene, according to the release.

The vehicle, believed to be a gray Hyundai, continued traveling south on Bagatelle Road, police said.

Ceka was taken by ambulance to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip. He suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, authorities added.

Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are actively investigating the crash.

Anyone with information is urged to call Major Case Unit detectives at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. Tips can be submitted anonymously through the P3 Tips mobile app or at www.P3Tips.com. A reward of up to $5,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.

