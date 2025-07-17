Mostly Cloudy 83°

One Person Killed In Box Truck Crash In Melville

One person is dead following a crash involving a commercial vehicle on Long Island.

The intersection of Duryea and Broadhollow roads in Melville.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Michael Mashburn
Michael Mashburn

Emergency crews in Melville responded to reports of a fatal wreck involving a box truck near Broadhollow and Duryea roads at around 11a.m. Thursday, July 17.

One person was killed in the crash, a Suffolk County Police spokesperson confirmed to Daily Voice.

It was not immediately clear if anyone else was injured or how many vehicles were involved. The victim’s identity was being withheld pending family notification.

Authorities did not speculate on whether speed or impairment were factors in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

