Navdeep Singh, 48, of Dix Hills, was indicted on a dozen counts of conspiracy and criminal solicitation in Nassau County Court on Tuesday, July 29, weeks after his arrest.

Singh offered $100,000 and 10 acres of land in India to a would-be hitman to carry out the attack, according to the Nassau County DA’s office.

The alleged plot unfolded between late May and early June 2025. Singh allegedly met multiple times with the hired individual, providing cash payments, cell phones, photos, and detailed instructions on how to carry out the kidnapping and eventual murder of the victim, a former business partner.

Singh wanted the victim kidnapped from his home and held for about 10 days—long enough for a check from the victim’s company to be written to Singh’s business, Gravity Construction Corp, prosecutors said. Once that check cleared, Singh allegedly instructed the hitman to kill the victim.

At one point, Singh gave the would-be killer $7,000 in cash as a down payment, along with surveillance images of the victim’s home and car, prosecutors said. He even drove the individual past the victim’s house in Nassau County to point it out, according to investigators.

The two men reportedly knew each other for years through the construction business and had been embroiled in litigation for about two years, ever since Singh’s company was removed from a job managed by the victim.

Singh was arrested on Saturday, June 7, in Manhasset. He pleaded not guilty to all charges and was remanded to the Nassau County jail. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison.

